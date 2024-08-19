Canadian dead after luxury yacht hit by storm in Sicily

A Canadian has died after a luxury yacht was capsized by a violent storm off of Sicily on Monday.

In a statement obtained by Reuters, the Italian coast guard said that a 56-metre-long sailboat, the British-flagged Bayesian, was carrying 22 people while anchored just offshore near the port of Porticello when it was suddenly hit by a freak storm.

Those 22 passengers included British, American and Canadian nationalities.

Eyewitnesses said the luxury yacht disappeared beneath the waves shortly before dawn, reported Reuters. Fifteen people managed to escape before it sunk, including a one-year-old girl.

Global Affairs Canada told Daily Hive that it’s aware of reports of the death of a Canadian citizen following the yacht’s capsizing.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by this tragic event,” they said.

Consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Sicily. Due to privacy considerations, Global Affairs says no further information can be disclosed.

Authorities in Sicily told The Associated Press that one body has been recovered. Police divers continue to search the ship, trying to reach its hull, which was resting at a depth of 50 meters (163 feet) off Porticello, near Palermo, where it had been anchored.

While 15 passengers have survived, six people still remain unaccounted for, say authorities in Sicily.