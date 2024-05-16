An airline worker experienced a frightening fall from a plane after the boarding stairs were moved away from the aircraft as he exited.

The terrifying incident, which reportedly took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, was caught on video and showed the crew member talking to someone at the front of the Aibus A320 aircraft with the passenger entry door slightly open.

He steps out expecting the boarding stairs to be there, but ground crews can be seen pushing the equipment away from the aircraft as the staff member falls to the cement below.

According to TransNusa, the accident occurred on May 13 and involved a flight coordinator working for PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta (PT JAS), a company in charge of ground handling for the airline.

“The incident occurred due to miscommunication between the flight coordinator (FC) officer and the passenger boarding stairs (PBS) officer from PT JAS, causing the FC officer to be unaware of the PBS position when leaving the aircraft,” an airline representative told Daily Hive.

TransNusa said the staff member who fell received medical treatment and is in “good condition.”

Following the incident, TransNusa said it is coordinating with PT JAS to implement more prevention and safety measures to “prevent similar incidents in the future.”