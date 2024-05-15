"Inappropriate behaviour" shuts down wholesome New York-Dublin video portal within days

About a week after launching a “portal” in New York and Dublin, authorities announced they’re shutting it down temporarily due to “inappropriate behaviour.”

On May 8, two public technology sculptures called “The Portal” were unveiled in New York City and Dublin.

“Each sculpture features a 24/7 visual live stream from the Portal in the other city, allowing real-time interaction between Dubliners, New Yorkers, and visitors to these two global destinations,” reads a statement from the Dublin City Council (DCC).

The non-profit Benediktas Gylys Foundation started the portals in 2021.

The Portal has connected strangers and even former pen pals. However, not all interactions have been nearly as wholesome.

On Sunday, a woman in New York approached the portal and flashed her breasts to a group of onlookers in Dublin.

In her Instagram post, Ava Louise said that she got her boyfriend to distract security.

“I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes,” she said.

Louise’s stunt isn’t the only reason The Portal was shut down.

According to the Irish Independent, the DCC announced that “technical changes” will be made to the sculptures due to “inappropriate behaviour” from some people in Dublin.

In addition to flashing, incidents include someone showing a swastika, as well as an image of the 9/11 tragedy.

“Unfortunately, we have also been witnessing a very small minority of people engaged in inappropriate behaviour, which has been amplified through social media,” reads a statement from the DCC.

Netizens were not pleased.

Despite these incidents, the DCC said the “overwhelming majority of interactions are positive.”

In addition to Dublin and New York, portals are located in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Lublin, Poland.