Conde Nast Traveler has just published a mega list of the world’s most beautiful streets, and only one Canadian street — Rue du Petit Champlain in Quebec City — made the cut.

“Quebec City makes a strong argument for being Canada’s most beautiful locale,” CN Traveler stated, adding that Rue du Petit Champlain makes for tough competition.

“The charming, European-inspired street is lined with unique boutiques and bistros. This picture-perfect area is truly enjoyable during any season of the year.”

The list also named seventy other world-famous locales, including the streets of Chefchaouen, Morrocco; Cherry Blossom Avenue in Bonn, Germany; the cobblestoned paths of Kiremit Street in Istanbul, Turkey; and walkways in the Portuguese neighbourhoods of Panchi, India.

If you plan to stroll down the street, expect quaint cafes, souvenir shops, fancy boutiques, and more.

Everything comes with an old-timey European charm you won’t find in other major cities like Vancouver, Toronto, or Calgary.

A collection of umbrellas creates a colourful canopy in one portion of the street, making for one of the most picturesque backgrounds in Canada.

The umbrellas can be in different colours depending on the festivities and seasons.

The gorgeous commercial French architecture throughout the street attracts tourists from Canada and worldwide.

Around Christmastime, snow and holiday decor take this Quebec City stretch to a whole new level of whimsical.

If this visual treat has convinced you to visit Quebec City, you might also want to check out Charlevoix, which is just a short drive away.

