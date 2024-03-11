An Air Canada flight bound for Toronto had to be diverted last week after a passenger gave birth onboard.

According to flight information on FlightAware, on Wednesday, March 6, flight AC Rouge 1879 took off from Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, at 4:28 pm local time and was headed to Toronto Pearson International.

However, in the middle of the flight, which normally lasts five to six hours, a passenger started “experiencing a medical issue.”

“Our flight attendants responded to support the customer, including soliciting assistance among passengers for any medical personnel onboard,” an Air Canada representative told Daily Hive in an email. “Two doctors generously volunteered to assist the customer, who was prematurely in labour.”

The passenger then delivered a baby “attended by the doctors and our crew.”

The aircraft was diverted about three hours into the flight and landed at L.F. Wade International Airport in Hamilton, Bermuda. Local medics met the aircraft, and the passenger and the baby, who were both in stable condition, were transferred to a local hospital.

“We understand the mother and child are in healthy condition,” stated the representative. “We thank the doctors who assisted, and we are proud of the professionalism of our crew.”

Air Canada’s website states that it’s safe for passengers to travel up to 36 weeks with a normal pregnancy with no previous history of premature labour.