It's official: Air Canada has the best in-flight entertainment in North America

You can rest assured that you’ll never get bored on your next Air Canada flight, as the airline has just received an award for its in-flight entertainment.

For the first time ever, Air Canada received an award for the “Best in Entertainment” in North America during a short ceremony at the 2024 APEX Content Market in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 26. The result was based on ratings from thousands of Air Canada passengers who were asked to rate their overall flight experience.

John Moody, managing director of onboard product at Air Canada, said he’s “extremely proud of the recognition.”

“With thousands of hours of movies, TV shows and audio podcasts available, our customers clearly are appreciative of the wide variety of options during their flights,” he said. “I thank our customers for their loyalty. We’re continuing to add content to our on-demand and live in-flight entertainment offerings, so stay tuned as more exciting products will be rolled out soon!”

Last summer, the airline announced a partnership with Apple TV+ and a collaboration with Mattel to bring more family-friendly content in-flight with some of the most popular kids’ shorts. The airline also collaborated with Audible, Disney+, and Hayu.

The airline hasn’t just been making changes to its in-flight entertainment.

Air Canada also recently revamped its menu to include over 100 rotating seasonal meals, in addition to introducing new lines of snacks and beverages.

The upgraded program has been created alongside Air Canada’s culinary partners, Chef David Hawksworth, Chef Vikram Vij, and Chef Jérôme Ferrer, and heavily features homegrown Canadian products and ingredients.

Recently a Canadian travel and food vlogger rated all the meals he had on a 12-hour flight from Vancouver to Shanghai.

According to Clement, who goes by the TikTok handle @insta.noodls, his top picks are the Western omelette (8.5/10), the brownie (8/10), and the pork noodles (8.5/10).

With files from Charlie Hart and Isabelle Docto