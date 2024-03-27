Air Canada has launched a new flight pass to make it easier and more convenient for Canadians to travel to and from Hong Kong.

The Home Away From Home Flight Pass allows Canadian Aeroplan members to lock in flight prices between Canada and Hong Kong.

The passes are pre-paid packages of one-way flight credits that allow travellers to secure a travel price and provide the flexibility to fly when they want in the following 12 months.

The pass is available for Economy Standard or Economy Flex fares. There are four pre-paid packages to choose from:

Four credits for two travellers

Eight credits for up to four travellers

10 credits for up to five travellers

12 credits for up to six travellers

Travellers can lock in their guaranteed flight prices with the pass, and when they are ready to book, they can simply use their flight credits within 12 months.

According to Air Canada’s website, pricing for an economy standard package between Hong Kong and Western Canada for four flight credits is currently $2,996 (without tax). Eight flight credits are priced at $5,992, the 10-credit package is available for $7,490, and 12 credits are $8,988. Monthly payment options are also available.

The Hong Kong and Easter Canada flights are priced higher, according to current prices.

Those interested in the Home Away From Home Flight Pass for Hong Kong have until April 12, 2024, to purchase.

The pass also exists for several other destinations, including Casablanca, Algiers, Seoul, São Paulo, Bogotá, and multiple cities in France and the UK, such as Paris, Dublin, and London.