Flair accepting bookings again after move to new payment processor

Flair Airlines says it has completed a transition to a new payment processor and is celebrating its website operating smoothly again with a flight sale.

Some Canadian customers had trouble booking new flights with Flair this weekend as it experienced website issues. Many encountered a page saying there was a technical issue, and some took to social media to ask questions about what was going on.

On Tuesday, the airline apologized for the service interruption and confirmed its systems were running smoothly once again.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience during the transition and, as we prepare for peak travel season and beyond, we look forward to welcoming them on board,” the airline said.

On social media, the airline provided a booking code for 20% off all new flights valid until March 29.

We’re so back! Sorry for the service interruption on our website over the weekend. 20% off all flights for the next three days with promo code: LETSFLY 👀 BOOK NOW 👉 https://t.co/DEqrwz2bGn *terms & conditions apply.#flyflair #flyaffordable pic.twitter.com/mSVtGtYNEW — flair airlines (@flairairlines) March 26, 2024

“While we apologize for the brief service interruption, this change was essential for enhancing our services and improving overall experience,” Flair said.