Air Canada is hiring flight attendants and you could get paid to travel

If you don’t see yourself as the type to stick to a typical nine-to-five job, dust off your resumé — Air Canada is hiring flight attendants.

According to Air Canada’s careers website, the company is seeking flight attendants to fill these permanent roles.

The listing was posted on Thursday, October 19.

“Have you ever dreamt of travelling the world? Of being part of an industry-leading team striving to reach new heights?” reads the post, stating that Air Canada welcomes more than 40 million customers annually.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada)

Interested? You must be healthy and at least 18 to apply for the position. You’ll also need a valid Canadian passport, allowing you to travel to all the destinations served by Air Canada.

The airline seeks someone poised and naturally empathetic who can confidently speak in public. You might be the perfect fit if you’re flexible and don’t mind working irregular hours (mornings, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays). It also requires being able to perform emergency response duties when needed.

You’ll also have to be willing to relocate to Air Canada’s base in Toronto or Vancouver and, ideally, be bilingual. In addition to English, candidates fluent in French, Arabic, Japanese, Greek, and Thai are preferred.

If selected, you’ll participate in a paid, full-time, eight-week training program in Montreal or Vancouver. Once you become a qualified flight attendant, you’ll earn $28.85/hour.

Think Air Canada’s hiring managers might like someone like you? Learn more about the position and submit your application here.

Best of luck!

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre