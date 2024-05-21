NYC is calling! Vancouver to New York flights are cheap this fall

If Vancouver’s spring showers have you feeling a little low, one of the best remedies is booking an exciting flight. According to YVR Deals, flights to one of the most spectacular destinations cost less than a new Apple Watch.

In just a few months you could be strolling through Times Square, tasting authentic New York-style pizza or exploring the Metropolitan Museum of Art (“The Met”).

That is thanks to United Airlines and Air Canada flight prices, which have dropped for September and October from Vancouver to New York City, according to YVR Deals reports.

“The flights are nonstop both ways, in and out of Newark (EWR) airport,” the blog reads.

The cheapest prices Daily Hive found were $335.69 roundtrip.

YVR Deals has listed dates travellers will have the most luck finding a flight under $360 on FlightHub.

Here are the dates:

Sep 5 to Sep 10, 11, 12 — Thu departure

Sep 6 to Sep 10, 11, 12 — Fri departure

Sep 10 to Sep 12, 17, 18

Sep 12 to Sep 17, 18 — Thu departure

Sep 17 to Sep 24, 25

Sep 18 to Sep 24, 25

Sep 19 to Sep 24, 25 — Thu departure

Sep 24 to Oct 1, 2

Sep 25 to Oct 1,2

Oct 2 to Oct 9, 10

Oct 3 to Oct 9, 10 — Thu departure

Oct 8 to Oct 10, 12

Oct 9 to Oct 16

Oct 12 to Oct 16

Oct 13 to Oct 16

Oct 14 to Oct 16, 22

Oct 15 to Oct 22, 23

Oct 16 to Oct 22, 23

Oct 17 to Oct 22, 23 — Thu departure

Oct 18 to Oct 22, 23 — Fri departure

Oct 19 to Oct 22, 23

Skyscanner shows a number of flights as low as $311. However, trips under $338 on its site are not direct flights.