One brand of wireless power banks sold in Canada is being recalled due to a fire hazard risk.

Health Canada is recalling the Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks as the “lithium-ion battery in the power banks may overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

Although there have been no reports of overheating batteries in Canada as of July 22, there have been injuries reported outside the country. A total of 106 affected products were sold in Canada from May 2022 to October 2023.

Health Canada states, “The company has received reports of potential bulging or swelling from consumers in other countries, including approximately 14 reports of injuries resulting from fire.”

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission states that the company has received 171 reports of incidents, including 132 reports of bulging or swelling batteries and 39 reports of fires, “resulting in 13 burn injuries and about US$20,000 in property damage.”

The items were sold on AliExpress.com. However, the recall affects only power banks with model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06. These models are available in white, black, light blue, and light pink. Model PPCXM06A isn’t part of the recall.

If you own a model included in the recall, stop using the product immediately and contact your municipality to learn the safest way to transport and dispose of lithium-ion batteries.

“Batteries are considered hazardous waste. Do not place them in household garbage,” states Health Canada.

To be eligible for a refund, you’ll need to contact Baseus, provide proof of purchase, and submit a photo of the recalled power bank with the model number. You can contact the company at 1 (855) 215-5824 or [email protected].

If you do not have proof of purchase, the maximum refund you can receive is US$36 (C$49.79).

Check here for more information.