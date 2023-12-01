You can now track your luggage on some Air Canada flights

Ahead of the busy holiday season, Air Canada has launched a new tracking service for luggage and mobility aids.

In a release, the airline says the goal is to give customers “greater certainty about the movement of their belongings during their trip.”

Tom Stevens, vice president of customer experience and operations strategy at Air Canada, says, “We know that apart from a safe, comfortable journey, the prompt delivery of baggage and mobility aids is a top priority for our customers. He adds that this new tracking feature in the Air Canada app will further elevate its service.

How exactly will the tracking work?

You’ll need to download the Air Canada mobile app, where the scanned baggage or mobility aid tag will be linked. From there, you can track the progress of checked items from check-in, through the airport handling processes, onto the aircraft and through connections and arrival.

It will also alert you to which carousel you can find your bag when you land and update you if there are any delays.

If your bag is delayed, the app should let you easily file a delayed baggage report and arrange delivery, which Air Canada says will save time waiting at the carousel or a baggage assistance counter.

Currently, this service will only be available on flights within Canada. The tracking feature will be expanded to US flights next year and, eventually, select international flights.