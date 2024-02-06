Here's why you should add “proficient in AI” to your resume

They’re coming: job postings for entry-level roles requiring 10 years of AI experience.

Driving the news: Ever since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022 and the resulting frenzy over AI-powered technology, businesses including Equifax, Accenture, and Ashley have been scrambling to hire executives to lead their AI initiatives, per The New York Times.

Compensation for these roles, dubbed chief AI officers, and other AI leadership positions can reach above US$1 million a year, according to the executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

On LinkedIn, the number of “Head of AI” roles has tripled in the past five years. In the last year alone, 122 Glassdoor users have identified as chief or vice president of AI.

Why it matters: It’s not just your IT department getting a shot in the arm. Investments in AI executives signal a shift towards a tech-driven economy where skills like “crafting prompts” and “building large language models,” will replace “working French” and “proficient in Excel.”

A prompt engineer at Anthropic, for instance, can make up to $375,000 a year. The role doesn’t require a STEM degree, just knowing how to chat with ChatGPT.

Big picture: Meanwhile, AI-savvy job seekers have hit the labour market jackpot. On the international job site Indeed, there was a 140% jump in mentions of “language model” across its job postings from February 2020 to February 2023, according to NBC.

