Solve a murder mystery at this boozy adults-only night at the Calgary Zoo

Things are getting spooky at the zoo this month with a murder mystery edition of the Calgary Zoo’s adults-only night.

Here’s the case: a famous zoologist has been murdered at a zoo fundraiser, and you and your team of detectives must investigate and solve the crime.

Gather clues and engage a shady cast of characters while you enjoy food and drinks at three different zoo venues. By the end of the night, you’ll have everything you need to know in order to solve the mystery.

The Calgary Zoo notes that attendees will need a cellphone with data in order to play the game, along with weather-appropriate clothing (you’ll be indoors and outside!), comfy footwear, and a positive gaming attitude.

Held this Friday, October 22, the murder mystery should take between two to three hours to complete, including time spent eating and drinking. Entry times are staggered between 5 and 7:30 pm, and the game runs until 10 pm.

Five food stations will be available throughout the event, which are included in your $99 ticket price, and boozy beverages will be available for purchase from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Gather your most detective-worthy friends, snag your tickets, and get ready to solve a murder mystery at the zoo this weekend! Hopefully justice will be served along with your dinner.

Calgary Zoo adults-only night: ZooDunnit

When: Friday, October 22

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $99