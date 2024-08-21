While the Calgary Flames experienced some low moments this past season, they also had plenty of positives to build on moving forward.

One of the brightest parts of the 2023-24 season was the play of Connor Zary, who not only made his NHL debut but also played in 63 games.

Zary, who was selected 24th overall in 2020, scored 14 goals and 34 points in his rookie season. After some struggles early on in his professional career, his breakout has reaffirmed his status as one of the building blocks of the Flames organization’s future.

Under general manager Craig Conroy, the Flames are in something of a rebuilding mode. Though that could result in some frustration over the next few seasons, Zary seems to be more than okay with going through that in order to have plenty of team success down the road.

“I think it’s really exciting. Obviously it’s a business and things happen,” Zary said in an interview with Flames TV host Brendan Parker. “Teams change and guys move around, but I think when you have the guys we have and you get to this level of being a professional athlete, you want to win and you want to push.”

Despite his impressive rookie season, Zary is well aware that he has plenty of room to improve moving forward. The 22-year-old explained that he sat down with head coach Ryan Huska and discussed the fact that second-year NHLers often struggle.

He’s since returned home to Saskatoon, putting in a ton of effort both on and off the ice to ensure he continues his upward trajectory.

“It gives you motivation, knowing that you haven’t really done anything yet, haven’t proved much,” Zary explained. “I think just to come into the summer and prepare for your next season. On the ice, off the ice, feel good, be in good shape, and come back ready to push.”

While anything can happen, Zary’s comments should give Flames fans good reason to believe he is only scratching the surface of what has the potential to be a very bright career.