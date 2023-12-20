Flames rookie Connor Zary is in the Calder Trophy conversation

Connor Zary is giving the Calgary Flames more than anybody could have imagined this season.

The 2020 first-round pick has been one of the Flames’ top prospects in recent years, though it remained to be seen how he would fare at the NHL level. If the first 22 games of his career are any indication, the Flames have a future star on their hands.

After beginning the season with the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL, Zary was called up by the Flames in late October. That turned out to be a great decision, as the 22-year-old has proven to be more than ready for the NHL with seven goals and 16 points thus far. On top of his own stats, he has helped elevate the play of Nazem Kadri, who had gotten off to a slow start before Zary’s call-up.

Zary has not only been the Flames’ best forward since being called up but one of the best rookies in the league. There are just four rookies who have more points than him — Connor Bedard, Marco Rossi, Pavel Mintyukov, and Adam Fantilli — all of whom have played 30 or more games. Had Zary started the season with the Flames, he would likely be second in rookie scoring racing behind Bedard.

Given that he registered 58 points in 72 AHL games a season ago, it may be difficult for Zary to maintain the current pace he is on. That said, if he can continue to produce anywhere close to what he is now for the remainder of the season, he will put himself in a fantastic position to end the year as a Calder Trophy finalist. Winning would prove to be difficult given how well Bedard has played, but finishing as a finalist in a year few thought he would even suit up in the NHL would be quite the story for Zary.