Flames should note Blues' offer sheet approach to help with rebuild

If the Calgary Flames are looking for a way to help speed up their rebuild, the path of the St. Louis Blues is the one to follow.

Though the Blues aren’t exactly in a rebuild, they did find themselves in somewhat of a retooling position after missing the playoffs for the second straight season. It was clear they needed a jolt to their roster, and general manager Doug Armstrong has provided just that.

Armstrong chose to sign Oilers RFAs Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to offer sheets. The cap-strapped Oilers ultimately chose not to match either, meaning both young talents are now members of the Blues.

Being able to add two first-round picks with plenty of potential in Holloway and Broberg was a bold, but fantastic decision from Armstrong. Both players figure to be big parts of the organization’s future and are already expected to play impactful roles this coming season.

Though offer sheets are very rare in the NHL, there is a sense of optimism from fans that Armstrong’s move could make them more common going forward. For the Flames, who are still in the early stages of a rebuild, it could be a tool worth considering to help them in their goal of becoming a Stanley Cup contender.

The biggest thing when it comes to offer sheets is the compensation it requires. For the Blues, it was a no-brainer, as Broberg only required a second-round pick, while just a third was needed for Holloway.

Looking ahead to next offseason, there is a list of talented players who could find themselves sitting as restricted free agents if they aren’t extended beforehand. These names include Evan Bouchard, Noah Dobson, K’Andre Miller, Mason McTavish, Alexis Lafreniere, and Bowen Byram, amongst several others.

Some of these players simply aren’t realistic options given the salary and compensation it would take to obtain them, but there are a few that are at least worth monitoring for many teams, including the Flames. As the Blues proved, if done right, offer sheets can be very effective when it comes to improving your organization’s future, both short and long-term.