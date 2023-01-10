ZAKs Eatery and Market is a newly opened spot in Calgary.

The market itself has goods and groceries from all over the world, with a specific focus on South Asian, Turkish, and Middle Eastern products. There will also be a variety of high-quality meats sold here, most of which are 100% halal.

There are many great specialty grocery stores and markets in Calgary, and this is an interesting new one for YYC.

The restaurant isn’t open yet, but the exciting eatery will serve Pakistani, Indian, and Middle Eastern food. It’ll be open on January 14.

To celebrate this grand opening, and launch of the eatery, the team here will be hosting a free BBQ event on Saturday, January 14 from 12 to 2 pm. The first 300 customers will get to be the first to try this unique BBQ experience.

All of the meats here are picked for the best cuts which are also inspected, hand-cut, and graded.

If you’re looking for dried fruits and nuts, Islamic products, produce, dairy, beauty products and more, then this is a convenient new location to check out. What better time to check it out than during a free BBQ event?

ZAKs Eatery and Market

Address: 8906 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Instagram