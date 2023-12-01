Zadorov takes to Instagram to thank Flames fans following trade to Canucks

Though he may now play for Pacific Division rival the Vancouver Canucks, Nikita Zadorov holds a special place in his heart for the Calgary Flames organization and its fan base.

Zadorov was traded to the Canucks on Thursday afternoon in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick. The 28-year-old had recently requested a trade from the Flames, which caught many off guard given it seemed he was enjoying his time in Calgary. While we may never know what led to the trade request, the exuberant defenceman took to Instagram today to thank Flames fans.

“Dear Calgary. Thank you for an unforgettable 2.5 years filled with incredible memories, amazing people, devoted fans, and the warmth of a great city,” Zadorov wrote. “You will forever hold a special place in our hearts. All our love, the Zadorov family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Zadorov (@zadorov_16)

Zadorov was brought into Calgary during the 2021 offseason from the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a restricted free agent at the time of the deal, but quickly signed a one-year deal with the Flames, and wound up earning a two-year extension to remain with the team.

Used mainly in a third-pairing role, Zadorov quickly became a fan favourite in Calgary thanks to his thunderous body checks, willingness to stick up for teammates, and extremely honest and candid quotes to the media. While prone to big mistakes from time to time, Flames fans quickly learned that he was going to give 100% effort every time he hit the ice.

Though thought of as a defensive defenceman, Zadorov branched out offensively a season ago, scoring a career-high 14 goals, including a hat trick in the Flames’ final game of the year versus the San Jose Sharks.

As fate would have it, Zadorov’s first game in a Canucks sweater will take place in the Saddledome, as he and his new team are set to face the Flames at 8 pm MT tomorrow.