"I blacked out": Zadorov's hat trick was sweet end to bitter Flames season

After being eliminated from the NHL playoffs with a shootout loss against the Nashville Predators earlier this week, it was not easy for the Calgary Flames to finish their season on a high note. Thanks to Nikita Zadorov, they were able to do just that.

On Thursday, the Russian defenceman scored all three of the Flames’ goals, recording his first career hat trick in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at home in the Saddledome.

It also happened to be the first hat trick by anyone on the team this year.



“Definitely was hard to find emotions to play that game, for sure,” Zadorov said to reporters after the game. “It’s normal when you miss the playoffs, the last game, it sucks, it wasn’t what we were expecting.”