Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov has requested a trade

During last night’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, reports began circulating that Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov had requested a trade.

This was first reported midgame by analyst Kevin Weekes, and quickly spread like wildfire amongst Flames fans.

Fresh off a goal and big hit tonight against the @MapleLeafs , I'm told that D Zadorov through his agent @GoldStarHockey Dan Milstein has requested a trade from the @NHLFlames .



Zadorov, who joined the Flames ahead of the 2021-22 season, has become a fan favourite in Calgary. The 28-year-old is always accountable when speaking with the media, and even called out his team earlier this season due to individualistic play.

Given Zadorov’s frustration with his team’s play at times this season, some speculated that his request could be due to an issue in the locker room. However, based on a tweet from his agent, Dan Milstein, it may instead have to do with how head coach Ryan Huska is using him.

“I don’t think so,” Milstein responded to a fan asking if Zadorov would rescind his request. “Not when the best [defenceman] barely gets the ice time…”

"I don't think so. Not when the best D barely gets the ice time…"



Zadorov, who is in the final season of a two-year deal with a $3.75 million cap hit, scored a career-high 14 goals in 2022-23. While known more for his punishing body checks, his offensive game has improved over the last year. In 12 games this season, he has managed a goal and five points.

Zadorov is averaging 18:12 minutes per game this season, which ranks fifth amongst Flames defencemen. It is roughly 30 seconds less than the 18:41 he averaged a season ago.

While it remains to be seen where he will end up, several teams are expected to show interest. It is believed that both the Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will inquire about the 6-foot-6 rearguard, and they are likely far from the only ones.