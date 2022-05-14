SportsHockeyFlames

Flames' Zadorov facing possible suspension ahead of do-or-die Game 7

May 14 2022
Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov will have a hearing for his check to the head of Luke Glendening in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Saturday morning.

Zadorov was not penalized on the play. 

Zadorov has two assists and a +1 rating in six games in the series. He’s averaging 16:26 of ice time per game. 

Calgary could also be without blueliner Christopher Tanev, who left the game with an unspecified injury at 13:36 of the second period. Coach Darryl Sutter did not have an update on his status after the game.

