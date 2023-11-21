YYC Noodle Festival: All 10 restaurants to check out

YYC Noodle Festival has officially kicked off in Calgary, and restaurants all over the city are offering up some incredible eats to raise money for a good cause.

The initiative, which was launched by Hung’s Noodles and Roots Collective Canada, aims to offer an incredible journey through Asian cuisine in the city and is raising money for Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Participating restaurants are offering up some delicious dishes, from ginger scallion noodles to garlic truffle seafood and Tonkotsu-Shoyu ramen.

You might also like: Cheap Eats Calgary: Taj Kabob Afghan Street Food

Analog Coffee: New downtown Calgary location opens today

Thai Siam: Pop-up extended until the end of the year

Restaurant-goers are able to rate their favourite noodle dish served up throughout the event online, with awards going for three categories, including the top-rated noodle, the most dishes sold at a single location and the most creative dish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC NOODLE FESTIVAL (@yycnoodlefestival)

If you’re craving noodles for days, check out the list of participating restaurants:

ExpatAsia

Lonely Mouth

Goro + Gun

Mamak Dang Malaysian Fusion Cuisine

Pure Street Food

Nan’s Noodle House

Lambo Noodle Bar

Cafe 100% YYC

Golden Bell YYC

White Elephant

When: Until November 26, 2023

Where: Locations across Calgary

Instagram