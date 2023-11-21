FoodRestaurants & BarsFood Events

YYC Noodle Festival: All 10 restaurants to check out

Nov 21 2023, 5:15 pm
YYC Noodle Festival has officially kicked off in Calgary, and restaurants all over the city are offering up some incredible eats to raise money for a good cause.

The initiative, which was launched by Hung’s Noodles and Roots Collective Canada, aims to offer an incredible journey through Asian cuisine in the city and is raising money for Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Participating restaurants are offering up some delicious dishes, from ginger scallion noodles to garlic truffle seafood and Tonkotsu-Shoyu ramen.

Restaurant-goers are able to rate their favourite noodle dish served up throughout the event online, with awards going for three categories, including the top-rated noodle, the most dishes sold at a single location and the most creative dish.

If you’re craving noodles for days, check out the list of participating restaurants:

  • ExpatAsia
  • Lonely Mouth
  • Goro + Gun
  • Mamak Dang Malaysian Fusion Cuisine
  • Pure Street Food
  • Nan’s Noodle House
  • Lambo Noodle Bar
  • Cafe 100% YYC
  • Golden Bell YYC
  • White Elephant

YYC Noodle Festival

When: Until November 26, 2023

Where: Locations across Calgary

Instagram

