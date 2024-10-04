One of Calgary’s most exciting food pop-ups is returning to the city this month for its fall edition, with some new tasty treats on the way.

Prasátko will be back at The Prairie Emporium on October 17 and 18, bringing a menu of delicious eats and sips inspired by Czech cuisine with a uniquely Albertan twist.

Diners will be able to get their hands on long-time Prasátko favourites, including pickled camembert, roasted Euro sausages, and goulash.

There will also be plenty of seasonal bites, including mushroom and leek bread pudding, Czech beef dip, wine-braised cabbage with apples, and so much more.

Prasátko will also serve mulled wine and plenty of Czech wines, spirits, and beers.

Food writer and cookbook author Dan Clapson is bringing the event to Calgary, inspired by his travels to Czechia.

The event will run from 5 to 10 pm on October 17 and 18, so make sure to arrive early to avoid any disappointment.

When: October 17 and 18, 2024

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

