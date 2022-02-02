The world’s largest protected boreal forest has expanded in Alberta

A provincial park in northern Alberta has nearly doubled in size to over 700,000 acres of pristine wilderness.

The province announced on Wednesday that it is adding more than 375,000 acres to the Kitaskino Nuwenëné Wildland Provincial Park, which was established in March 2019.

It is now more than 775,000 acres, about six times the size of Waterton Lakes National Park.

The expansion area is located between the Birch River Wildland Provincial Park and the existing Kitaskino Nuwenëné Wildland Provincial Park, south of Wood Buffalo National Park.

The park’s name takes inspiration from two indigenous languages, Cree and Dene, where the words Kitaskino and Nuwenëné mean “our land.

“Once again, we’ve proven that collaboration can produce results. Expansion of Kitaskino Nuwenëné Wildland Park continues to become an achievement to be recognized for generations to follow,” said Chief Peter Powder of the Mikisew Cree First Nation in a news release.

“The Elders provided the vision for protecting the Peace-Athabasca Delta, North America’s largest inland river delta, and important resources like woodland caribou and wood bison, and together we are delivering.”

The park helps provide habitat protection for caribou, the Ronald Lake bison herd and other species, recreational space, and supports Indigenous People’s traditional activities.