A new experience makes its international debut in Calgary at Telus Spark

A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark this month.

This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre on March 9 will feature nine unique, interactive art installations. According to a release, the exhibit in the Earth and Sky Gallery will “play with movement, music, light, colour, optical illusions, digital projection and storytelling.”

One of the installations called “Body Paint” turns your movements into splashes of paint in an immersive display.

“Plume” is a half-dome sculpture that participants can enter to experience an out-of-this-world audio-visual environment.

“The Last Word” asks visitors to anonymously write something they previously wanted to say but held back, and enables visitors to read the unsaid sentiments of others.

Wonderspaces was founded in 2016 to make art more accessible to everyone. It operates out of a number of cities across the United States like Austin and Philadelphia. The Calgary exhibit at Telus Spark will be the first time a science centre will host a Wonderspaces travelling experience.

Wonderspaces opens on March 6 and runs until the end of October. It is included in general admission or free with a Spark Membership.

When: March 6 to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership