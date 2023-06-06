Wok Box and Chubbs open in one exciting Calgary location
Calgary just saw the opening of a completely unique two-in-one dining concept: Wok Box and Chubbs.
Wok Box is a well-known global franchise for rice and noodle boxes, sides, poutines, wings, bao buns, and more, while Chubbs is an entirely new sandwich shop. Chubbs specializes in massive sub sandwiches, with a menu that also offers hot dogs, poutines, milkshakes, and more.
Located on Macleod Trail, this new restaurant is having an official grand opening party on June 24 and 25.
For this fun two-day event, the collaborative dining concept will be offering 50% off regular boxes, hoagies, Fat Chubbs, and dawgs.
“We are so thrilled to bring to the community the best of two worlds: dishes inspired by over 10 Asian countries and subs & dawgs that are changing the sandwich game!” said Tejas Parekh, the franchise owner, in a media release.
“We are the first Wok Box to feature Chubbs and cannot wait to share with you these two amazing menus! Let us fire up our woks and our meat slicers for you. We’ll help you find your next favourite go-to meal right here at Wok Box/Chubbs Macleod Trail!”
There are currently more than 55 Wok Box locations across Canada, and Chubbs has recently opened two other locations in Ontario.
Be one of the first people to try this place out. Go hungry and enjoy the tasty deals!
Address: 9110 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary