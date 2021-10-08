Pizzeria that lost licence over COVID tickets offering free pizza

A Calgary restaurant that has had its business licence suspended for violating COVID-19 public health measures is continuing to serve pizza — for free.

The City of Calgary issued a press release on Thursday, October 7, stating that it has suspended Without Papers Pizza’s business license as restaurant operators have publicly shared their intent not to follow City bylaws or comply with public health orders.

According to the release, the eatery has received 27 tickets for refusal to check for proof of vaccination or a valid alternative, failure to display signage, and operating with a suspended business license.

Additionally, in the past week, the City says that the restaurant has had its liquor license revoked by AGLC, and Alberta Health Services has taken away its food handling permits.

While they are not legally allowed to operate as a business at this time, Without Papers Pizza is giving away free pizza outside of its 1216 9th Avenue location in Inglewood.

An Instagram story shared by the restaurant on Thursday evening said that Without Papers would be “giving away pizzas tomorrow to everyone, starting at noon.”

Calgary Freedom Central, a community news/media platform dedicated to “providing rally info and coverage of the freedom movement in Alberta,” shared a poster on Friday that called for support for the pizzeria.

The poster asks Calgarians to “help WOP in their fight against discrimination and segregation” and to “come show your support for one of the few businesses saying NO to vaccine passports and medical discrimination.”

Calgary Freedom Central tells patrons to come to Without Papers Pizza at 5 pm on October 8 for free pizza and bring camping chairs and cash for donations.

The Without Papers’ website is currently displaying a “donate” button at the top of the page, accompanied by the words “Help us in our fight against discrimination and segregation.”