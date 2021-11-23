Eatery that lost licence over COVID tickets to throw parking lot picnic

A Calgary restaurant that has had its business licence previously suspended for violating COVID-19 public health measures is continuing to serve pizza for free… again.

Without Papers, Pizza has been vocal about its opposition to The City of Calgary’s Vaccine Passport Bylaw, calling it the “most heinous crime ever enforced upon a Canadian.”

Now, the eatery is once again promoting a “Parking Lot Picnic” slated for November 25 from 3 to 7 pm at 9 Avenue and 11 Street SE.

Without Papers is promising free Pow Pizza for attendees along with drinks and activities.

An October 7, 2021 press release issued by The City of Calgary stated that Without Papers had received 27 tickets for refusal to check for proof of vaccination or a valid alternative, failure to display signage, and operating with a suspended business license.