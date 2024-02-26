Biggest winter storm of the season wallops central Alberta with heavy snow

Much of central Alberta is digging on Monday morning after the biggest winter storm of the season dropped heavy snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said on Monday morning the storm that struck the province, including slamming into the Edmonton region, was “the largest winter storm of the season” and brought significant snowfall with it overnight.

A snowfall warning was issued for much of central and western Alberta on Sunday by ECCC due to the impending storm, with the forecast calling for up to 25 cm of snow in areas west of Edmonton.

In its weather summary report, ECCC stated that the heaviest swath of snow fell along the Yellowhead corridor through Edmonton.

Albertans took to social media to share the weather in their areas, with many posts displaying snow drifts and strong winds.

The cows are not pleased with this weather #AbStorm pic.twitter.com/nihMlsQu59 — Kresten Jorgenson (@RagenKajen) February 26, 2024

#sprucegrove #yegwx #abstorm

Lots of drifts. The dogs didn’t want to go past the deck because the stairs were a lump of snow. pic.twitter.com/QFQjH2DoEi — Beth (@ki3) February 26, 2024

Here are the snowfall reports from ECCC as of 8 am:

Stony Plain: 21 cm

Sherwood Park: 20 cm

Elk Island National Park: 18 cm

Camrose: 17 cm

Edson: 15 cm

Beaverlodge: 12 cm

Pekisko: 12 cm

Whitecourt: 11 cm

Edmonton International Airport: 11 cm

Nordegg: 8 cm

Rocky Mountain House: 6 cm

ECCC added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.