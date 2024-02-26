NewsWeather

Snowmageddon: Heavy blanket of snow covers Edmonton overnight

Feb 26 2024, 4:57 pm
John Kroetch/Shutterstock │ Allison Stephen/Daily Hive

Edmontonians are digging themselves out of a massive pile of snow this morning after more than 20 cm fell on parts of the city yesterday and overnight.

Yesterday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for the City of Edmonton, saying that between 10 and 20 cm of snow could fall. The forecast was certainly accurate, as many commuting or breaking their backs to shovel all that snow are aware.

But while all this snowfall might not be welcome news for those on the roads today, it’s good news for the environment as drought conditions persist throughout the province.

Here’s what the outdoors looked like this morning, according to Edmontonians:

Some had a little fun watching the hilariously named snow plows hard at work.

ECCC predicts another 2 cm of snow will fall today, with none forecasted for the rest of the week.

ECCC

Temperatures are predicted to remain below freezing this week, with the warm spot forecasted for Thursday with a high of -5°C.

