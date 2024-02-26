Snowmageddon: Heavy blanket of snow covers Edmonton overnight

Edmontonians are digging themselves out of a massive pile of snow this morning after more than 20 cm fell on parts of the city yesterday and overnight.

Yesterday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for the City of Edmonton, saying that between 10 and 20 cm of snow could fall. The forecast was certainly accurate, as many commuting or breaking their backs to shovel all that snow are aware.

But while all this snowfall might not be welcome news for those on the roads today, it’s good news for the environment as drought conditions persist throughout the province.

Here’s what the outdoors looked like this morning, according to Edmontonians:

Alright… and this morning 8 am, I measured another 10 cm. (First photo) So that is about an 18 hour total of 20 cm in Millwoods Edmonton. (Second photo from my path) Driveway was nicely not drifted. Especially compared to the backyard 😂#abstorm #yegwx pic.twitter.com/zKCQQS7uQE — Alysa Marie (@AlysaMarieWx) February 26, 2024

~UPDATE: this was an 1 hour 15mins ago Monday Feb 26, 2024. I'm still not done with all of my shoveling. I have to take a break due to making sure my son was off to school on time & I am still sick too boot. #Yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/PDBM9JPJnA — QUEEN OF VAMPIRES (@Vamp_69) February 26, 2024

Some had a little fun watching the hilariously named snow plows hard at work.

Watching these guys drive around has become my new obsession 😆#yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/jHBd6XktGI — Shawna Gawreluck Insert $8 here (@ShawnaGofABPoli) February 26, 2024

ECCC predicts another 2 cm of snow will fall today, with none forecasted for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are predicted to remain below freezing this week, with the warm spot forecasted for Thursday with a high of -5°C.