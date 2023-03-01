The spring forecast for Alberta is out and expect it to feel a LOT like winter

Spring showers may be on hold for Alberta, with a new forecast for the province pointing to some wintry weather at the start of the season.

The Weather Network released its spring forecast on Wednesday detailing how the next few months will likely shake out, and much of Western Canada and the Prairies will be chilly.

The colder-than-normal temperatures across the west can be attributed to a “strong blocking pattern developing over the Arctic,” with a polar vortex set to be a little more displaced than usual during the first March and into April.

The Weather Network stated that for Alberta, “March and even April could look and feel more wintry than what we experienced at times during the heart of winter.”

Just look at the wide swath of below-normal temperatures blanketing all of Alberta and much of Canada.

It’s not the greatest news to hear when many Albertans are hoping to see green grass in their backyards soon.

Near-normal precipitation is expected across most of Alberta as well with southwestern Alberta having the potential to see above-normal precipitation totals.

So don’t put away those toques and mittens just yet. By the looks of the spring forecast for Alberta, it’s going to be a chilly one.

You can check out the full national spring forecast here.