Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Calgary (MAP)

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Calgary, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best lights, displays, and events around the city.
In addition to our Christmas lights map, we put together a list of the best holiday events around the city. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!
Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.
Events List
Spruce Meadows 2021 International Christmas Market
When: November 26 to 28, December 3 to 5
Time: 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Spruce Meadows
Tickets: $12 for adults, $6 for children and seniors
Market Collective 2021 Holiday Edition
When: December 10 to 12 and 17 to 19
Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday
Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)
Tickets: $6 for the weekend
ZooLights
When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)
Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children
Merry & Bright Christmas Market
When: December 4
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 3214 28th Street SW, Calgary
Tickets: Free entry
Once Upon A Christmas
When: Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19, December 20 to 23
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children
Millarville Christmas Market
When: November 4 to 7 and 11 to 14
Time: 9 am to 4 pm
Where: Millarville Racetrack (306097 192 Street, Millarville)
Tickets: $5.95