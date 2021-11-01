ChristmasCurated

Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Calgary (MAP)

Nov 1 2021, 9:17 pm
Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Calgary (MAP)
ZooLights/Calgary Zoo

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Calgary, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best lights, displays, and events around the city.

In addition to our Christmas lights map, we put together a list of the best holiday events around the city. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!

Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.

Events List

Spruce Meadows 2021 International Christmas Market

When: November 26 to 28, December 3 to 5
Time: 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Spruce Meadows
Tickets: $12 for adults, $6 for children and seniors

Market Collective 2021 Holiday Edition

When: December 10 to 12 and 17 to 19
Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday
Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)
Tickets: $6 for the weekend

ZooLights

When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)
Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

Merry & Bright Christmas Market

When: December 4
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 3214 28th Street SW, Calgary
Tickets: Free entry

Once Upon A Christmas

When: Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19, December 20 to 23
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

Millarville Christmas Market

When: November 4 to 7 and 11 to 14
Time: 9 am to 4 pm
Where: Millarville Racetrack (306097 192 Street, Millarville)
Tickets: $5.95

christmas lights

Calgary Zoo ZooLights (@thecalgaryzoo/Instagram)

