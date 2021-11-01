Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Calgary (MAP)

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Calgary, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best lights, displays, and events around the city.

In addition to our Christmas lights map, we put together a list of the best holiday events around the city. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!

Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.

Events List

When: November 26 to 28, December 3 to 5

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows

Tickets: $12 for adults, $6 for children and seniors

When: December 10 to 12 and 17 to 19

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)

Tickets: $6 for the weekend

When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

When: December 4

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 3214 28th Street SW, Calgary

Tickets: Free entry

When: Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19, December 20 to 23

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

When: November 4 to 7 and 11 to 14

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Millarville Racetrack (306097 192 Street, Millarville)

Tickets: $5.95