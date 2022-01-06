Where to get a COVID-19 rapid test in Calgary

As COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in Alberta, testing sites have become overwhelmed.

Whether you need a COVID-19 test for travel, want to take one prior to visiting with friends or family, or would like to have a few on hand just to be safe, there are a few options in Calgary for getting an in-person rapid test, picking up at-home test kits, or ordering tests online.

The provincial government has distributed 8.5 million rapid tests so far, and they’ve just ordered an additional 10 million, so while a number of pharmacy locations around the city have run out of test kits, there are more to come.

Keep in mind that private test results will not be reported to contact tracers or be included in daily government case counts.

Here are some places in Calgary where you can get a rapid test:

In-person rapid testing

These locations conduct tests by a professional in a lab setting. Clients are given a results certificate for travel purposes.

Rapid antigen tests at select Shopper’s Drug Mart locations cost $40.

Addresses:

317 7th Avenue SW, Calgary (TD Square)

1410 1st Street SE, Calgary

815 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

2412 4th Street SW, Calgary

1323 Centre Street NW, Calgary

1632 14th Avenue NW, Calgary

2067 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

3012 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

1610 37th Street SW, Calgary

6455 Macleod Trail South, Calgary

3939 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

5628 4th Street NW, Calgary

2525 36th Street NE, Calgary

383 Heritage Drive SE, Calgary

200 52nd Street NE, Calgary

7740 18th Street SE, Calgary

216 Stewart Green SW, Calgary

8338 18th Street SE, Calgary

5500 Falsbridge Drive NE, Calgary

210 Aspen Glen Landing SW, Calgary

1919B Southland Drive SW, Calgary

#356 – 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary (Southcentre Mall)

873 85th Street SW, Calgary

500 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary

600 Saddletowne Circle NE, Calgary

2555 Woodview Drive SW, Calgary

8060 Silver Springs Boulevard NW, Calgary

28 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary

1221 Canyon Meadows Drive SE, Calgary

12192 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary

11700 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary

2060 Symons Valley Parkway NW, Calgary

150 Millrise Boulevard SW, Calgary

8756 Country Hills Boulevard NW, Calgary

85 Shawville Boulevard SE, Calgary

#110 – 620 McKenzie Towne Drive SE, Calgary

261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View County (CrossIron Mills shopping centre)

7 Mahogany Plaza SE, Calgary

19369 Sheriff King Street SW, Calgary

19489 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary

In-person rapid antigen tests at Rapid Test & Trace’s drive-thru site will cost you $80.

Address: Lot 10, 250 Collegiate Boulevard NW, Calgary

Numi has five locations in Calgary and administers COVID-19 antigen tests for $61.95, with results available in as little as 15 minutes.

Addresses:

#1122 – 12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary (Located inside Guardian Royal Vista Pharmacy)

5959 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary (Located inside Revolution Remedy’s Rx Pharmacy)

#110 – 8500 Blackfoot Trail SE, Calgary (Located inside Meadow Miles Pharmacy)

1301 16th Avenue NW, Calgary (Located at the SAIT Main Campus, inside Orpheus Theatre)

2000 Airport Road NE, Calgary (Located behind the Air Canada Priority check-in desk in the International Terminal – Departures Level at the Calgary International Airport)

Switch is located in the domestic terminal at the Calgary International Airport and offers on-site COVID-19 tests. Antigen test results are available in 30 minutes and will cost you $67.80.

Address: Domestic departures at the Calgary International Airport (2000 Airport Road NE, Calgary)

Rapid tests at CVM Medical start at $99.

Address: Acclaim Hotel – Constellation Room (123 Freeport Boulevard NE, Calgary)

At-home rapid test kits

Select pharmacies in Calgary have rapid test kits available for free distribution. Visit the Alberta Blue Cross website for an interactive map of locations that currently have kits available.

It’s important to note that test kits are currently in high demand and availability is not guaranteed. We suggest calling your nearest location to confirm that they have kits on-hand prior to visiting the pharmacy.

Tests can be ordered online through Rapid Test & Trace starting at $9 per test. If not on backorder, the company’s Canada-wide delivery ranges between four to eight days from the date of purchase.

Order these rapid tests online for $29 to $39 each. There’s currently a delay and no orders will be shipped until January 10, 2022.

This Ontario-based company offers five-packs of rapid tests for just under $50 and 25-packs for $225, plus tax and the cost of shipping. New online orders will be shipped in January.

A two-pack of these rapid tests costs $79 for Aeroplan members and $129 for everyone else. They’re accepted for entry into the US, according to the company’s website. Order online.