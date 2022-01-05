Alberta schools to return to in-person learning January 10

Students across Alberta will return to in-person learning on January 10 after an extended break due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant’s spread.

Alberta’s education minister, Adriana LaGrange, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Students were originally set to return to class early this week, but it was pushed to January 10 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Minister LaGrange said Wednesday that the plan for students to return to schools on January 10 is a go.

“I have heard overwhelmingly from families that learning in person is best for their kids who feel more connected, learn better and thrive while attending school in person,” said LaGrange in a news release.

“Experts agree and continue to stress the importance of in-person learning to the overall health of children and youth.”

The government will give out rapid tests and masks later this week to students and staff, and all schools will have their first shipments by the end of next week.

The government will continue to work with school authorities on shifts to at-home learning, if needed, according to a news release.

School authorities will continue to have the flexibility to shift a class or an individual grade to short-term at-home learning if needed to address operational challenges at a school.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported a record high of 4,752 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.