470 in hospital with COVID-19 as Alberta reports record 4,752 new cases

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 4,752 new COVID-19 cases and 470 people in hospital, including 72 in intensive care.

There are now 37,196 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Positivity rate was nearly 37%, a new record high according to Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

You might also like: Alberta schools to return to in-person learning January 10

A spot in Canada is tied for the coldest place on Earth

Weather rollercoaster: Alberta in for wild temperature swings in January

The 470 Albertans in hospital is an increase of 34 from the 436 on January 4.

There have been 11 more deaths reported due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,333.

As of January 4, there have been 7,764,479 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population, 89.4% have had at least one shot, while 85.3% have had two.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 384,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 343,597 have since recovered.

On Wednesday the province also announced all students will be returning to in-person learning on January 10, as originally planned.