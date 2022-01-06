Here's where all 11,000+ Omicron COVID-19 cases are in Alberta

Alberta’s Omicron COVID-19 case tally continues to grow, with the bulk of the cases in the province’s most populated Alberta Health Services (AHS) zones.

On Wednesday, the province confirmed more than 700 more cases of the COVID-19 variant, bringing the total in the province to 11,159.

You might also like: Alberta schools to return to in-person learning January 10

470 in hospital with COVID-19 as Alberta reports record 4,752 new cases

Weather rollercoaster: Alberta in for wild temperature swings in January

According to the Alberta COVID-19 statistics reported by AHS, 6,153 Omicron cases have been detected in the Calgary zone, 3,854 have been found in the Edmonton zone, 417 cases have been reported in the North zone, 427 in the Central zone, and 251 in the South zone.

There are also 57 cases of unknown origin.

After the Delta and Alpha variants, Omicron has become the third most prominent COVID-19 variant to circulate in the province.

Earlier this week, Premier Jason Kenney cautioned that cases are likely much higher due to the province reaching a testing capacity limit, with many Albertans testing positive on rapid test kits at home.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 384,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 343,597 have since recovered.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 3,333.