What’s open and closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day in Calgary
This year is the first time Canada is observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.
Converting the day formerly known as Orange Shirt Day to become a holiday was one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations in 2015. Its purpose is to make the day one to reflect on the atrocities Canada committed against Indigenous peoples.
Truth and Reconciliation Day is a federal holiday where postal workers, federal government staffers, and bank employees get the day off, but only three provinces plan to designate the day as a stat holiday officially.
In provinces, like Alberta, where September 30 is not a stat, it’s largely up to employers whether or not to grant the day off.
We’ve compiled a list of the places that are open on Truth and Reconciliation Day in Calgary. Some businesses may be announcing changes in the days leading up to September 30.
What’s open:
Attractions
- Calgary Tower
- Calgary Farmyard
- Devonian Gardens
- TELUS Spark Science Centre
- Downhill Karting at Skyline Luge Calgary
- Bow Habitat Station
- Calgary Zoo
- Cineplex
Grocery stores
- Safeway
- Save-On-Foods
- Superstore
- Walmart
- Sobeys
- Co-op
Pharmacies
- Safeway
- Save-On-Foods
- London Drugs
- Shoppers Drug Mart
Malls
- CrossIron Mills
- Southcentre
- CF Chinook Centre
- CF Market Mall
- The CORE Shopping Centre
Fitness centres, pools, and recreation
- Southland Leisure Centre (weight room: 7 am to 9:30 pm, aquatics: 1:30 to 9 pm)
- Village Square Leisure Centre (weight room: 7 am to 9:30 pm, aquatics: 1:30 to 9 pm)
- Golf courses (book your time at calgary.ca/golf)
- Bookings at arenas, athletic parks, and the Calgary Soccer Centre
- Glenmore Sailing School rentals
Schools
- Mount Royal University
Service Canada
Service Canada services will not be available on Thursday, September 30.
Transit
Transit service will run as usual on September 30, except for school bus routes, which will be suspended for the day.
Calgary Transit customer service centres will remain open.
City landfills
Landfills across Calgary will have the below hours on Thursday, September 30.
Parking
Payment is not required for on-street ParkPlus zones, and holiday rates will be in effect in select CPA surface lots and parkades.
Regular rates will be in effect at Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark Science Centre, and Heritage Park.
What’s closed:
City services
The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on September 30.
Fitness centres, pools, and recreation
- All aquatic and fitness centres (except Village Square Leisure Centre and Southland Leisure Centre)
- North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres
Libraries
All 20 Calgary Public Library locations are closed on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Schools
- All Calgary Board of Education schools
- All Calgary Catholic School District schools
- University of Calgary
- SAIT
- Alberta University of the Arts
- Bow Valley College
Canada Post
Canada Post is closed for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. However, post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.
Banks
- Royal Bank of Canada
- Scotiabank
- TD Canada Trust
- Bank of Montreal
- HSBC Bank Canada
- Connect First Credit Union
- ATB Financial
With files from Amir Ali and Megan Devlin