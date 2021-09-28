What’s open and closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day in Calgary

This year is the first time Canada is observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

Converting the day formerly known as Orange Shirt Day to become a holiday was one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s recommendations in 2015. Its purpose is to make the day one to reflect on the atrocities Canada committed against Indigenous peoples.

Truth and Reconciliation Day is a federal holiday where postal workers, federal government staffers, and bank employees get the day off, but only three provinces plan to designate the day as a stat holiday officially.

In provinces, like Alberta, where September 30 is not a stat, it’s largely up to employers whether or not to grant the day off.

We’ve compiled a list of the places that are open on Truth and Reconciliation Day in Calgary. Some businesses may be announcing changes in the days leading up to September 30.

What’s open:

Attractions

Calgary Tower

Calgary Farmyard

Devonian Gardens

TELUS Spark Science Centre

Downhill Karting at Skyline Luge Calgary

Bow Habitat Station

Calgary Zoo

Cineplex

Grocery stores

Safeway

Save-On-Foods

Superstore

Walmart

Sobeys

Co-op

Pharmacies

Safeway

Save-On-Foods

London Drugs

Shoppers Drug Mart

Malls

CrossIron Mills

Southcentre

CF Chinook Centre

CF Market Mall

The CORE Shopping Centre

Fitness centres, pools, and recreation

Southland Leisure Centre (weight room: 7 am to 9:30 pm, aquatics: 1:30 to 9 pm)

Village Square Leisure Centre (weight room: 7 am to 9:30 pm, aquatics: 1:30 to 9 pm)

Golf courses (book your time at calgary.ca/golf

Bookings at arenas, athletic parks, and the Calgary Soccer Centre

Glenmore Sailing School rentals

Schools

Mount Royal University

Service Canada

Service Canada services will not be available on Thursday, September 30.

Transit

Transit service will run as usual on September 30, except for school bus routes, which will be suspended for the day.

Calgary Transit customer service centres will remain open.

City landfills

Landfills across Calgary will have the below hours on Thursday, September 30.

Parking

Payment is not required for on-street ParkPlus zones, and holiday rates will be in effect in select CPA surface lots and parkades.

Regular rates will be in effect at Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark Science Centre, and Heritage Park.

What’s closed:

City services

The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed on September 30.

Fitness centres, pools, and recreation

All aquatic and fitness centres (except Village Square Leisure Centre and Southland Leisure Centre)

North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres

Libraries

All 20 Calgary Public Library locations are closed on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Schools

All Calgary Board of Education schools

All Calgary Catholic School District schools

University of Calgary

SAIT

Alberta University of the Arts

Bow Valley College

Canada Post

Canada Post is closed for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. However, post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.

Banks

Royal Bank of Canada

Scotiabank

TD Canada Trust

Bank of Montreal

HSBC Bank Canada

Connect First Credit Union

ATB Financial

With files from Amir Ali and Megan Devlin