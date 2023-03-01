Catch the stars: Here's what's filming in Alberta this March

Well, Alberta, winter may be here to stay a little while longer it seems. But even though it’s freezing cold outside, don’t let that stop you from getting out and about in the city this month to try and catch the cameras rolling!

Let’s admit it, it’s pretty cool when Hollywood comes to your hometown — catching glimpses of Alberta on the big screen, cast and crew hard at work, and maybe a few possible celebrity sightings.

From returning series like Fargo to new showstoppers like The Thicket, here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Alberta during March.

Wind River: The Next Chapter

Wind River: The Next Chapter will begin filming in the Calgary area this March. The new movie will be a sequel to the 2017 drama Wind River and is about a series of murders that have gone unsolved at the Wind River reservation.

Martin Sensmeier will return to his role as Chip Hanson in the second film; however, other cast members have yet to be announced. Previously Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner starred in the first instalment, but it has not been officially confirmed if they will reprise their roles in the sequel.

Filming will take place in Calgary and the surrounding areas until the end of April.

Fargo – Season 5

Fargo is in production in Alberta for its fifth season this March. Filming for the new season will be primarily in Calgary and will continue into April. The series is based on the 1996 film Fargo by the Coen brothers and follows an anthology style of filming — where the characters, storyline, and location change each season.

Season five will bring new additions like Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez. Notable cast members from previous seasons include Billy Bob Thornton, Colin Hanks, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Rock.

The Thicket

The Thicket is currently filming in Alberta this month. While we don’t know a lot about the new movie, we do know that filming will be underway in Calgary until the end of March.

The feature film will be based on the novel by Joe R. Lansdale. Rumour has it that Game of Throne’s Peter Dinklage will star in The Thicket, as reported by the Calgary Herald earlier in February. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

Currently, no further details have been released, so stay tuned for future updates surrounding filming for The Thicket.

Coupled Up for Christmas

Coupled up for Christmas will start production in Edmonton this March to film for the TV Christmas movie. Filming will take place throughout the next month and is expected to wrap up by the end of March.

The storyline will follow a girl named Tiffany who reunites with a crush from her past, only to find out he already has a girlfriend. At this time, no casting has been announced for the festive flick.