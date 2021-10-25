WestJet resuming flights to four sun destinations from Calgary this winter

WesJet is restoring service to more than 95 international destinations this winter, including several sunny routes from Calgary.

Starting on December 18, the airline will once again offer flights to Fort Lauderdale and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from Calgary International Airport.

Flights to the Hawaiian Islands of Lihue and Kona will resume on December 19.

“As Canadians confidence in travel grows, the return of service to 95 destinations marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels,” said WestJet CCO John Weatherill.

“We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our guests.”

With the soon-to-be restarted routes, WestJet will offer non-stop flights from YYC to 30 domestic, 19 American, and 12 international destinations this winter.