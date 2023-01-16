We checked out Jasper's new Forest Park Hotel and this is what we saw (PHOTOS)

If you are looking for a new place to stay in Jasper, we recently checked out the Forest Park Hotel, the first new hotel to open its doors since the early 1980s.

The spot may be familiar to you if you’ve spent some time in Jasper. It’s connected to the former Sawridge Inn & Conference Centre with the two hotels becoming one, creating a year-round resort-style vibe.

It opened in mid-2022 and 80 of the 88 new rooms include kitchenettes and expanded patios, which is perfect if you are looking to save some coin or want to make dinner yourself one night while in the Rockies.

The room we stayed in was spacious, with a dishwasher, sink, pots and pans, and a decently sized mini fridge.

We really digged the large patios, which are perfect year-round but imagine a nice warm summer day and enjoying a cold drink or two on it. Now that will be a complete joy.

The room was super modern, with a nice couch and a table with some chairs beside the patio, perfect for if you have a couple of friends over and were hanging out before skiing, hiking, or enjoying a night out on the town.

There was also plenty of parking available, which is a stress relief for those late returners from the hill looking to find a parking spot in the evening.

Alpine rooms at the Forest Park Hotel start at $154 per night for winter rates and $379 per night for summer rates.

The author of this article was hosted by Tourism Jasper.