You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Mexico for under $500

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Feb 10 2023, 5:03 pm
Huatulca, Mexico (SL-Photography/Shutterstock)

It’s never a bad idea to head to paradise, but now might be the perfect time with great deals on flights from Calgary to Mexico.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Huatulco, Mexico, for $482. Normally these flights are in the $1,000 to $2,000 range.

A beautiful beach in Huatulco, Mexico (soft_light/Shutterstock)

You can try out scuba diving, see some stunning waterfalls, and visit Tangolunda Bay. Or just relax in one of the nicest places in the world.

Huatulco, Cascadas Magicas de Copalitilla (Sunwing)

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Skyscanner or Kayak or FlightHub

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

April 11 to April 25 or 26
April 12 to April 25 or 26
April 18 to April 25 or 26
April 19 to April 25 or 26
April 15 to April 25 or 26

3. Enjoy!

Huatulco Bay, Mexico. (Galina Savina/Shutterstock)

