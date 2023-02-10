You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Mexico for under $500

It’s never a bad idea to head to paradise, but now might be the perfect time with great deals on flights from Calgary to Mexico.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Huatulco, Mexico, for $482. Normally these flights are in the $1,000 to $2,000 range.

You can try out scuba diving, see some stunning waterfalls, and visit Tangolunda Bay. Or just relax in one of the nicest places in the world.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Skyscanner or Kayak or FlightHub

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

April 11 to April 25 or 26

April 12 to April 25 or 26

April 18 to April 25 or 26

April 19 to April 25 or 26

April 15 to April 25 or 26

3. Enjoy!