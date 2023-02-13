Fly roundtrip from Calgary to Puerto Rico for under $500

If you’ve been looking for a trip to a sunny destination, now is the perfect time: there is a major deal on flights from Calgary to Puerto Rico.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for only $442. This is 40% cheaper than these flights normally are.

The flights have one stop each way in Montreal or Toronto.

You can check out Paseo de la Princesa, Old San Juan, and the stunning San Juan historical sites.

If you’re into hiking, Puerto Rico has a new backpacking trail that takes you from the coral reefs and bioluminescent lagoon of Fajardo to the highest peak in El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical rainforest in the US National Forest system.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Kayak or Skyscanner or FlightHub

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

April 2 to April 8, 22, or 29

April 9 to April 22 or 29

April 15 to April 22 or 29

April 22 to April 29

3. Enjoy!