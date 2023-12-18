Calgary's billion-dollar ring road is finally complete and open

The West Calgary Ring Road is finally complete. The estimated $1.2 billion project was the last section of the larger multi-billion dollar Ring Road transportation project and it marks the opening of the entire road that will circle the city.

On Monday morning, Alberta’s premier announced that the full ring road is now fully open, ending a decades-long project that spanned a number of governments and transportation ministers.

“Today’s announcement is a game-changer for Calgarians and for all commuters who are traversing the city and going to bypass to get to the mountains we were all just talking here about how each of us is going to be personally impacted by this,” Premier Danielle Smith said.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for quite literally decades.”

The West Calgary Ring Road was completed in three unique sections: South Project, North Project, and Bow River Bridge Twinning.

Construction started on the project started in 2019 and was given a budget of more than $1 billion.

In its most recent update in October, the Province said the road would be open to traffic sometime in 2024.

It opened 10 months early.

Running from Highway 8 to the Trans-Canada Highway, this was the last part of Stoney Trail to be completed.

It houses nine km of six- and eight-lane divided highway, six interchanges, and 24 bridges, and includes a widened bridge where Stoney Trail NW meets the Bow River to accommodate future traffic demand.

The fully complete ring road will provide over 100 km of free-flow travel around the city and is expected to reduce congestion and improve access to hospitals, schools, and workplaces.

“Today’s announcement means we’ll have better options for anyone traveling the west side of the city. It’s also a significant addition to our goods movement strategy,” Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.

“Ultimately, economic growth for Calgary, for the Tsuut’ina Nation, for Rocky View County, and the Calgary metropolitan region as a whole.”