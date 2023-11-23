Alberta bans photo radar on key ring roads in Calgary and Edmonton

Alberta’s government is banning photo radar on Calgary and Edmonton’s ring roads and will work to remove “fishing hole” photo radar locations in the province.

Since December 1, 2019, municipalities have been prevented from installing new or upgraded photo radar devices or deploying existing equipment to new locations.

The four-year freeze was brought in to provide police and municipalities with a chance to bring their present photo radar systems in line with new guidelines announced in 2021.

“Alberta has the highest usage of photo radar in Canada, and these changes will finally eliminate the cash cow that affects so many Albertans. Photo radar must only be used to improve traffic safety, and with these changes, municipalities will no longer be able to issue thousands of speeding tickets simply to generate revenue,” stated Devin Dreeshen, minister of transportation and economic corridors.

You might also like: Alberta's four-year freeze on photo radar is set to expire next month

Calgary and Edmonton can redeploy photo radar units previously used on Stoney Trail and Anthony Henday Drive to areas where they will have a “safety impact,” the province said, notably in schools, playgrounds, and construction zones.

Calgary’s ring road currently has eight photo radar sites, and Edmonton’s has 22. This will mean that Calgary can select eight high-risk areas, and Edmonton can select 22 high-risk areas to redeploy these sites, according to the province.

The cap on any new photo radar equipment, programs or new photo radar locations will be extended until the one-year consultation with municipalities is complete on December 1, 2024.

There are 26 municipalities in Alberta that use photo radar, which was introduced in the province in 1987.