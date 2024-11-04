Calgary forecast to see a 23C temperature change soon

Calgary is about to shoot out of average temperatures to some seriously stunning daytime highs, with the forecast to see a big temperature bump later this week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary is set to experience a temperature change of 23 Celsius degrees as we move through the workweek.

The city will see a chance of flurries tonight and tomorrow along with a drop in daytime highs, with a high of 7ºC today and just 1ºC on Tuesday.

Don’t forget your jackets if you’re heading out tomorrow evening, as the temperature will drop to -8ºC overnight on Tuesday night. Brrrrr!

The heat really starts to arrive at the end of the work week, with a gorgeous daytime high of 14ºC for Thursday and even better for Friday, with a high of 15ºC.

When you do the math between the overnight low on Tuesday and the daytime high on Friday, that’s a difference of 23 Celsius degrees over just a few days.

Things could be way worse weather-wise — our pals in southern Alberta are forecast to be hit by up to 25 cm of snow in some areas tomorrow. They’ll need to keep those snow shovels handy!