Up to 25 cm of snow in the forecast for southern Alberta

A hefty wallop of snow is on the way for southern Alberta, with snowfall warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

ECCC issued the warnings Monday morning for areas of southeastern Alberta, including Medicine Hat, Irvine, Bow Island, and Dunmore.

The snowfall warning states that heavy snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected in southeastern Alberta on Tuesday, with localized amounts of up to 25 cm possible, particularly over the Cypress Hills.

Precipitation will begin as rain early Tuesday morning, changing to snow quickly as temperatures drop below zero.

Strong north winds are also in the forecast, gusting to 80 km/h, which will cause very poor visibility in blowing snow throughout the day before snowfall tapers off and winds ease late Tuesday night.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions, as snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.