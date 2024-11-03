So country: A nearly 125-year-old Alberta farmhouse is for sale for $1.4M

If you are looking for a piece of history and tons of land, a farmhouse for sale in central Alberta will wow you big time.

Located at 462051 Range Road 234 in rural Wetaskiwin County, about an hour’s drive south of Edmonton, the house was built in 1900 and features three bedrooms and one bathroom across more than 2,200 square feet of living space.

Its listing touts it as being on the market “for the first time” and comes with a whopping 275 acres of land, including some sections with ravine views.

The property boasts approximately 209 cultivated acres to work with located next to the environmental reserve land, with its listing adding that “you won’t find a more secluded parcel to grow your farming empire.”

Really soak up the country living with a gravel driveway leading you to the original farmhouse, which has been revamped over the years.

In addition to the three bedrooms and one bathroom, the farmhouse also has a nice eat-in kitchen and dining space, a large rec room, and a bonus living space upstairs.

The unfinished basement also holds the laundry and furnace.

Outside you can tinker around with all your projects in the 32′ x 48′ powered shop with concrete floors and three overhead doors, with a huge 14′ interior height.

