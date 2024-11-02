Calgary police say they received more than 150 calls related to personal fireworks last night from people who were concerned about safety and noise amid Diwali celebrations, including the Calgary International Airport mulling over closing an active runway due to nearby fireworks.

The City of Calgary and the Calgary Police Service (CPS) issued a reminder Saturday afternoon to all citizens that fireworks and pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited within city limits unless handled by trained and certified professionals with a valid fireworks permit.

“Last night, the Calgary Police Service received over 150 calls related to personal fireworks from people who were concerned about safety and noise. Community Safety Peace Officers are now in the process of obtaining statements from complainants in eight cases. So far, zero violation tickets have been issued as officers have been focusing on education,” CPS said in a news release.

Many of the reported incidents were tied to the Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations. “While we appreciate the cultural significance of these events, the sheer volume of calls and the resources required to manage them is concerning,” says Community Safety Inspector Bartosz Wlostowski.

Due to the fireworks’ proximity to the airport, officials there also had to consider shutting down an active runway.

You might also like: 12 Calgary neighbourhoods that have photo radar this November

Detached home prices in these nearby spots are rising slower than in Calgary

Two areas in Calgary are seeing HUGE jumps in house prices

“The safety of our communities is paramount, as is the safety of those operating and travelling on aircraft in the area. While we will lead with education, enforcement will occur for those blatantly putting others at risk,” says Calgary Police Service Duty Inspector Garth Kowalyk.

Many individuals encountered by CPS and Community Safety Peace Officers, said they were unaware of the bylaws prohibiting the sale and personal use of fireworks in Calgary.

“Fireworks disturb not only residents but also pets, leading to stressors throughout the entire time that the fireworks are set off,” says Wlostowski. “Our Community Service Peace Officers are working closely with Business Safety Peace Officers to coordinate our response and share information when it comes to businesses selling fireworks, which is also prohibited within the city.”

The use of fireworks without a permit is not only a violation of local bylaws but also of the National Fire Code (Alberta Edition), which may lead to fines or charges.

Bylaws and related fines

Under Bylaw 55M2014, using, selling, or possessing fireworks or pyrotechnics without a permit from the Calgary Fire Department is illegal.

Violators may face significant penalties, including: Possession of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $500 Use of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $250 Sale of fireworks without a permit: Minimum fine of $250



“We want everyone in Calgary to be safe, and this means restricting the use of fireworks in our city. Fireworks require a safe, non-combustible area and responsible handling to mitigate potential fallout,” says Pete Steenaerts, Deputy Chief of Risk Management at the Calgary Fire Department. “Given our dry climate, it’s crucial that all Calgarians respect these regulations and leave fireworks to the professionals.”