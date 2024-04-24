All the ways Albertans will receive extra cash this summer

Despite summer being around the corner, it may be hard to feel excited if you’re an Albertan hit hard by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

To hopefully relieve some of your stress, we’ve compiled a list of ways eligible Albertans could receive cash over the next few months.

GST/HST credit

Payment due: July 5

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

It aims to help Canadian individuals and families with low to modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

According to the government, you could get up to:

$496 annually if you are single

$650 annually if you are married or have a common-law partner

$171 annually for each child under the age of 19

You don’t need to apply for this credit because you’re automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

Canada Carbon Rebate

Payment due: July 15

The Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR), formerly the Climate Action Incentive payment, is a tax-free amount paid to help individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system, which includes Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

The Alberta program will provide an increased rebate amount to people on April 15:

$225 for an individual

$112.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

$56.25 per child under 18

Additionally, families in rural and small communities may be eligible to receive an extra 20%.

Alberta Child and Family Benefit (ACFB)

Payment due: May 27 and August 27

The Alberta Child and Family Benefit (ACFB) is a tax-free amount paid to families that have children under 18 years of age.

From July 2023 to June 2024, Albertans may be entitled to receive the following amounts:

$1,410 ($117.50 per month) for the first child

$705 ($58.75 per month) for the second child

$705 ($58.75 per month) for the third child

$705 ($58.75 per month) for the fourth child

In addition, families with a working income of more than $2,760 may be entitled to receive the working income component of:

$722 ($60.16 per month) for the first child

$657 ($54.75 per month) for the second child

$393 ($32.75 per month) for the third child

$130 ($10.83 per month) for the fourth child

Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

Payment due: May 17, June 29 and July 19

The CCB — a tax-free payment from the government to help with the cost of raising children — is administered monthly by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).